Wednesday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, Kiwanis pancake feed, ATV safety driving, Fair Fun Day tours, Husker Science mobile trailer, free watermelon feed, Papa Bear Wood Carving demonstrations, tractor driving contest, RockIT Event Pros, 4-H and FFA pool day, face painting by Colors da Clown, hay hauling, Sunset Sips Wine & Beer Tasting, carnival, and bingo.

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

The Fremont Eagles Club hours are 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Aerie and Auxiliary Joint Meeting at 6 p.m., and Aerie and Auxiliary Meetings at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Dana Cooper concert, 7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The concert is being sponsored by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Cooper is a poet, storyteller and songwriter from Nashville. His mixture of flat-picking, finger picking and percussive strumming is “Legend Among Other Guitarists.” He also plays the harmonica. His latest CD, “I Can Face the Truth,” charted on five radio charts including Americana, Indie Folk, Alt Folk, Alt Country and Roots.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Thursday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, sheep show, dairy goat show, children’s barnyard, dairy cattle show, Rivalry Fun Club T-shirt Printing on Demand, Papa Bear Wood Carving demonstrations, meat goat show, RockIT Event Pros, face painting by Colors da Clown, 4-H and FFA pool day, parade, Saunders County Livestock Association BBQ, Wahoo Robotics demonstration, ice cream social, Figure 8 races, best dressed critter contest, carnival, bingo, beer garden and music by Pioneer.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

“Community Action in Wahoo,” 1-5 p.m., Community Action’s office, 365 W. First St., Wahoo. Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties (Community Action) will be hosting the afternoon community celebration to connect with neighbors of all ages and share information about available services. The free event is sponsored by Omaha Public Power District. The event will feature free Kona Ice snow cones, balloon animals, prizes and information about Community Action resources. Attendance is free, and all are welcome.

Downtown Fremont Business Informational Session, 2 p.m., 152 E. Sixth St., second floor, Fremont. The City of Fremont is holding the informational session to discuss a federal downtown façade-improvements grant opportunity. The event is free and open to the public. Businesses located within the Business Improvement District are encouraged to attend. Discussion will also include a question and answer session with the City of Fremont city planner and city clerk on navigating city ordinances and municipal code as a downtown business owner.

Fremont Eagles Club hours are 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open: 5:30—7 p.m. with the following menu: hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Food Truck Festival, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church parking lot, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The 10 food vendors that will be participating are Salt & Pepper BBQ, Nick’s Street Eats, Scouty’s Shave Ice, Mom’s Popcorn, Cravingz, Sabor Costeno, Corndog Company, Reinita’s Ice Cream, Parker’s Custom Cookies, and Ring of Fire. You can stay and eat or take your food to go. There also will be classic cars on display. Proceeds will support food security programs of the Fremont Area United Way.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Nothing But Trouble,” dusk (about 9 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Friday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H and FFA beef show, Husker Mobile Beef Trailer, children’s barnyard, Rivalry Fan Club T-Shirt Printing on Demand, Papa Bear Wood Carving demonstrations, RockIT Event Pros, Polka Dot Entertainment High Flying Aerial and Circus Spectacular, 4-H and FFA pool day, Frontier Family Fun Zone, face painting by Colors da Clown, public fashion show, demo derby, carnival, and bingo.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club hours: 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open: 5:30—7 p.m. with the following menu: catfish baked potato hamburger, shrimp French fries cheeseburger, wings onion rings appetizers and chicken tenders salad. A band will perform 7—11 p.m., on the main floor.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Washington County Fair concert featuring Travis Denning and Dylan Wheeler, 7:30 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The beer garden will open at 6 p.m. Traynr Band will open on the main stage at 6:30 p.m., and at 10:30 p.m. in the RVR Bank overhang.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Saturday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, swine show, household pets show, children’s barnyard, 4-H Clover Kids Show, RockIT Event Pros, cornhole tournament, ice cream rolling contest, carnival, bingo, and concert featuring Warren Zeiders and Spencer Crandall.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit show, pie parlor, bingo, face painting, rodeo, beer garden, and live music by Tim Strathman and Wilder Horses.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club Hours are noon to midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the horse show, church service, pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, bloody mary bar, beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, Backyard BBQ Contest, parade, Windsor loins dinner, fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Award presentation, bingo, face painting, rodeo, beer garden, and live music by B.J. Jamison.

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a 4-H BBQ, 4-H Meritorious Award presentation, and 4-H and FFA livestock auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club will be closed. (The club will re-open on Sundays beginning Aug. 6, 2023.)

Monday

Fremont Eagles Club hours are 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The trustees meeting will take place at 4 p.m.