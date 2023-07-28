Friday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H and FFA beef show, Husker Mobile Beef Trailer, children’s barnyard, Rivalry Fan Club T-Shirt Printing on Demand, Papa Bear Wood Carving demonstrations, RockIT Event Pros, Polka Dot Entertainment High Flying Aerial and Circus Spectacular, 4-H and FFA pool day, Frontier Family Fun Zone, face painting by Colors da Clown, public fashion show, demo derby, carnival, and bingo.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club hours: 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open: 5:30—7 p.m. with the following menu: catfish baked potato hamburger, shrimp French fries cheeseburger, wings onion rings appetizers and chicken tenders salad. A band will perform 7—11 p.m., on the main floor.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Washington County Fair concert featuring Travis Denning and Dylan Wheeler, 7:30 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The beer garden will open at 6 p.m. Traynr Band will open on the main stage at 6:30 p.m., and at 10:30 p.m. in the RVR Bank overhang.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Saturday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, swine show, household pets show, children’s barnyard, 4-H Clover Kids Show, RockIT Event Pros, cornhole tournament, ice cream rolling contest, carnival, bingo, and concert featuring Warren Zeiders and Spencer Crandall.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit show, pie parlor, bingo, face painting, rodeo, beer garden, and live music by Tim Strathman and Wilder Horses.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club Hours are noon to midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the horse show, church service, pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, bloody mary bar, beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, Backyard BBQ Contest, parade, Windsor loins dinner, fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Award presentation, bingo, face painting, rodeo, beer garden, and live music by B.J. Jamison.

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a 4-H BBQ, 4-H Meritorious Award presentation, and 4-H and FFA livestock auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club will be closed. (The club will re-open on Sundays beginning Aug. 6, 2023.)

Monday

Fremont Eagles Club hours are 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The trustees meeting will take place at 4 p.m.