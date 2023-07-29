Saturday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a fair scavenger hunt, swine show, household pets show, children’s barnyard, 4-H Clover Kids Show, RockIT Event Pros, cornhole tournament, ice cream rolling contest, carnival, bingo, and concert featuring Warren Zeiders and Spencer Crandall.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit show, pie parlor, bingo, face painting, rodeo, beer garden, and live music by Tim Strathman and Wilder Horses.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club Hours are noon to midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the horse show, church service, pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, bloody mary bar, beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, Backyard BBQ Contest, parade, Windsor loins dinner, fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Award presentation, bingo, face painting, rodeo, beer garden, and live music by B.J. Jamison.

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a 4-H BBQ, 4-H Meritorious Award presentation, and 4-H and FFA livestock auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club will be closed. (The club will re-open on Sundays beginning Aug. 6, 2023.)

Monday

Fremont Eagles Club hours are 3 p.m.—midnight. Club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The trustees meeting will take place at 4 p.m.