Fremont-area calendar of events for July 29-31

Friday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H and FFA beef show, RockIt Event Pros attractions, face painting, demolition derby, and carnival.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the beer garden and concert featuring Pecos & The Rooftops with Troy Cartwright.

DPA Auctions 50th Anniversary Celebration, 4-8 p.m., DPA Auctions, 900 Bud Boulevard, Fremont. The celebration will include food trucks, margaritas, beer/wine, circus acts, face painting, and live music provided by Down Memory Lane.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Blue Agent, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the swine show, mobile vaccination unit, household pets show, Clover Kids show, RockIT Event Pros attractions, kids pedal pull, ice cream rolling contest, livestock round robin showmanship, family livestock judging contest, carnival, and concert featuring Craig Morgan and Randall King.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit showmanship and show, pie parlor, rocket launch contest, bingo stand, face painting, rodeo, and live music by Tim Strathman/Wilder Horses.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Back to School Bash at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 12:05 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. This is the Moo’s last regular season home game. Bring school supplies for a $5 general admission ticket. Fans also can stop by Indra Mowing at 240 W. Jackson St., Kiel’s Barbershop at 88 W. Sixth St. or Pinnacle Bank at 99 W. Sixth St. to pick up a general admission ticket that those businesses have purchased for the community.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity presents: Framing The Future, 5:30 p.m., Midland University’s Hopkins Arena, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a catered dinner by La Hacienda at 7 p.m. Tickets for the fundraising event may be purchased online at fremonthabitat.org.

Dodge County Fair Shooting Sports Contest, 1:30 p.m., Dodge Auditorium, Dodge.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the horse show, church service, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, bloody mary bar and beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, backyard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, bingo stand, face painting, rodeo, and karaoke.

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H public fashion show, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a karaoke contest from 1-4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.