Fremont-area calendar of events for July 30-Aug. 1

Saturday

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the swine show, mobile vaccination unit, household pets show, Clover Kids show, RockIT Event Pros attractions, kids pedal pull, ice cream rolling contest, livestock round robin showmanship, family livestock judging contest, carnival, and concert featuring Craig Morgan and Randall King.

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit showmanship and show, pie parlor, rocket launch contest, bingo stand, face painting, rodeo, and live music by Tim Strathman/Wilder Horses.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Back to School Bash at the Fremont Moo baseball game, 12:05 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. This is the Moo’s last regular season home game. Bring school supplies for a $5 general admission ticket. Fans also can stop by Indra Mowing at 240 W. Jackson St., Kiel’s Barbershop at 88 W. Sixth St. or Pinnacle Bank at 99 W. Sixth St. to pick up a general admission ticket that those businesses have purchased for the community.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity presents: Framing The Future, 5:30 p.m., Midland University’s Hopkins Arena, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a catered dinner by La Hacienda at 7 p.m. Tickets for the fundraising event may be purchased online at fremonthabitat.org.

Dodge County Fair Shooting Sports Contest, 1:30 p.m., Dodge Auditorium, Dodge.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the horse show, church service, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, bloody mary bar and beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, backyard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, bingo stand, face painting, rodeo, and karaoke.

Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H public fashion show, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a karaoke contest from 1-4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the beef show, bucket calf record interviews, pulled pork meal, pie parlor, antique tractor and pickup pull, kiddie tractor pull, and live music.

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Supper at the Fire Station, 5-7 p.m., Nickerson Fire & Rescue Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The meal will include spaghetti and homemade meatballs, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for ages 10 and under and all first responders. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

American Legion Post 20 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.