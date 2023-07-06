Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

WinItBack Patriots meeting, 6 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse Event Center – East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. (Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage). Attendees should enter through the south (back) door. Nebraska State Senator Kathleen Kauth will speak and answer questions. All are welcome.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Car Movie Cruise Night featuring “Smokey & the Bandit,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, courtesy of Museum of American Speed.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

FurEver Home Inc. ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., FurEver Home Inc., 925 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, ice cream and games, kiddie pedal tractor pull, adult pedal tractor pull, music and karaoke by Dynamic Air, beer pong, and fireworks display.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a car show, beer garden, kiddie parade, Ceresco Days parade, kids races, street dance featuring live music by Twisted Chrome, and fireworks.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community meal, cruise night and community-wide garage sales.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Hot Summer Nights Street Dance, 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Main Street, Prague. The Prague Improvement & Maintenance Project and Flagmen Car Club are once again hosting a pre-Beat Breast Center Mud Volleyball Street Dance. Live music will be provided by Borderline. Admission is $10.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, coffee trailer, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, chainsaw wood carving demonstrations, BBQ showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, live music by Joe Cockson in the beer garden, Wildlife Encounters program, cornhole competition, car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, free bounce houses, pulled pork supper, live music by Happy Accordions at Dodge Vets Club, and street dance featuring live music by Mr. Sinister.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, car show, watermelon feed, water inflatables, putt putt golf, Wildlife Encounters program, virtual reality games, magic show, and live music by IV Play.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a color run, whiffle ball tournament, beer garden, water games for teenagers, washer tournament, bounce houses, kiddie tractor pull, and street dance featuring live music by Dirty Boots.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Shalimar Gardens Tractor Show, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to view the tractors, enjoy music by Billy Troy, watermelon and a tour. For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.