Saturday

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, coffee trailer, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, chainsaw wood carving demonstrations, BBQ showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, live music by Joe Cockson in the beer garden, Wildlife Encounters program, cornhole competition, car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, free bounce houses, pulled pork supper, live music by Happy Accordions at Dodge Vets Club, and street dance featuring live music by Mr. Sinister.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, car show, watermelon feed, water inflatables, putt putt golf, Wildlife Encounters program, virtual reality games, magic show, and live music by IV Play.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a color run, whiffle ball tournament, beer garden, water games for teenagers, washer tournament, bounce houses, car show, kiddie tractor pull, Ceresco Days parade, kids activities, street dance featuring live music by Dirty Boots, and fireworks.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Shalimar Gardens Tractor Show, 9:30-11:30 a.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to view the tractors, enjoy music by Billy Troy, watermelon and a tour. For more information, call Tammy at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden and corn hole tournament.

Ceresco Days, Ceresco. Activities will include a community breakfast, community worship service, The Constitution Lady, taco fundraiser, and A Musical Journey Across America (songs that shaped a nation).

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.