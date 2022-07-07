Fremont-area calendar of events for July 8-10

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include coffee and rolls (8:30 a.m.), beef show (9 a.m.), dog show (10 a.m.), community luncheon (11:45 a.m.), program and ambassador ceremony (noon), bucket calf show (TBA), dairy show (4 p.m.), and shooting sports competition (5 p.m.).

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Activities will include living history exhibits, live music, Nye Avenue historical tours, craft and vendor show, Fremont Antique Power display, rodeo, Little Gentlemen & Little Miss JCF Pageant, middle school pool party, hot air balloon glow and watermelon feed and beer garden featuring music by The Silver Moon Band.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening of Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community meal, cruise night and communitywide garage sales. Dodge Daze will continue through July 10.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, kiddie pedal tractor pull, adult pedal tractor pull, ice cream and games, live music by IV Play, and fireworks.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include children’s activities at Midland University, car seat checks, youth pedal pull, cosmic bowling, Ridge Road Run and Corporate Cup Challenge, sand volleyball tournament, car show, rodeo, living history demonstrations, encampments, beer garden featuring live music by Hi-Fi Hangover, Barnard Park historical tours, Musings at May Museum, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit, fritter eating competition, ice cream eating competition, craft and vendor show, Fremont Antique Power, Backyard BBQ Contest, 10-point pitch tournament, free diabetes testing and a pancake feed.

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include a pancake feed (7 a.m.), swine show (8 a.m.), rabbit show (9:30 a.m.), and poultry show (1:30 p.m.).

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, inflatables, live music by Barney Driftwood, music and karaoke by Dynamic Air, and a beer pong tournament.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, BBQ showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters shows, corn hole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, free outdoor kids games, pulled pork supper, Happy Accordions, and live music by Capital Nine.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The kitchen will be open for steak night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by Charm School Dropouts, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include a pancake feed, living history and encampments, pre-parade entertainment, historical parade, Floats after the Floats, craft and vendor show, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen exhibit, community church service with Spoudazo and hymnal singing.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, corn hole tournament, horseshoe tournament, and free throw contest.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.