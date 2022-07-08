Fremont-area calendar of events for July 9-11

Saturday

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include children’s activities at Midland University, car seat checks, youth pedal pull, cosmic bowling, Ridge Road Run and Corporate Cup Challenge, sand volleyball tournament, car show, rodeo, living history demonstrations, encampments, beer garden featuring live music by Hi-Fi Hangover, Barnard Park historical tours, Musings at May Museum, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen Exhibit, fritter eating competition, ice cream eating competition, craft and vendor show, Fremont Antique Power, Backyard BBQ Contest, 10-point pitch tournament, free diabetes testing and a pancake feed.

Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include a pancake feed (7 a.m.), swine show (8 a.m.), rabbit show (9:30 a.m.), and poultry show (1:30 p.m.).

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2 on 2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, inflatables, live music by Barney Driftwood, music and karaoke by Dynamic Air, and a beer pong tournament.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, BBQ showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters shows, corn hole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, free outdoor kids games, pulled pork supper, Happy Accordions, and live music by Capital Nine.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 9 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The kitchen will be open for steak night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by Charm School Dropouts, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include a pancake feed, living history and encampments, pre-parade entertainment, historical parade, Floats after the Floats, craft and vendor show, Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen exhibit, community church service with Spoudazo and hymnal singing.

Dodge Daze, Dodge. Activities will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, corn hole tournament, horseshoe tournament, and free throw contest.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Dino O’Dell concerts, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concerts are part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. Admission is free. No reservations are required.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustee’s meeting at 4 p.m. and an American Legion meeting at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

