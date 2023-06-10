Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. The day will begin with an alumni golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. An alumni dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The cost is $20. A street dance featuring music by The 4 On The Floor will take place from 8-11 p.m. on Main Street. This is a 21 and over event. The cover charge is $10. The rain location for the street dance is Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, vendor booth fair, parade, Relevant Church Family Fun Festival, beer garden, and live music with Nathan Paul and Justin Shelton (6:30 p.m.) and Taxi Driver (8 p.m.).

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a car show, breakfast items, craft and vendor fair, beer garden, carnival, parade, corporate water fight challenge and street dance featuring music by Red Delicious.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

2nd Annual Show-N-Shine and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Morse Bluff. The show-n-shine is being presented by North Bend Shriners. Preregistration is $10. To preregister, call 605-201-1970. Registration at the show will be $15. The event coincides with the 3rd Annual BBQ to the Max on the street by the city park. A beer garden and music will start at noon. Pork sandwich meals ($10) will be served all day starting at noon. A cornhole tournament also will start at noon. The people’s choice competition will be from 1-2 p.m. Rib meals for $10 will be served starting at 5 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the Max Hughes Scholarship Fund and the Nebraska/Maine Exchange Wrestling Dual in Nebraska this summer.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. A BBQ Rib Throwdown will begin at 8 a.m. Ribs will be provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers. The team entry fee is $20. Prizes will be awarded. To register, call Jeremy at 402-672-8964. The 3rd Annual Cedar Days Parade will start at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Signup for the cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at At The Well (formerly The Den Saloon). Bags will fly at 2 p.m. The team entry is $20 (two games guarantee). There will be cash prizes, a raffle drawing and drink specials. A Family Fun Day will follow the parade from 2-4 p.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Park. There will be a slip-n-side, inflatables, ice cream truck, carnival games, food trucks and a teddy bear mobile. Everyone is welcome.

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a biscuit and gravy breakfast, 5th Annual Corpus Christi Procession and Potluck, and a carnival.

Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a car show, live music, and Lord of Life Family Fun Festival.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 whistle stop, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive still in operation. Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through Fremont. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today. The locomotive will then be on display in Omaha for 11 days during the College World Series.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Omaha Children’s Museum The Amazing Bubble Show programs, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Attendees will discover new tools to create bubbles, turn bubbles into smoke and make bubbles big enough for a person to stand in. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and no reservations are required. The special event is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.