Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Eagles Aerie 200 and Eagles Auxiliary 200 meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Nye Square Café/Courtyard, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Attendees will spend some time outdoors learning about safe mobility as they prepare for summer outings. Enter through Nye Square’s main entrance off of 23rd Street.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., 92 Gallery West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

WinItBack Patriots, 6 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse Event Center – East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. (Arrive early if you wish to order a sandwich or beverage). Those attending should enter through the south (back) door. Fremont City Councilmen Paul Von Behren from Ward 1 and Glen Ellis from Ward 2 will speak at the meeting about issues facing Fremont. They also will answer questions from the public. All are welcome.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring Que Oso and Equipo Culiacan, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “A League of their Own,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by 89.7 The River. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Dan and Sarah’s ALZ Homestead.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mead Days, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Mead. Activities will include epic hopscotch, a beer garden, live polka music, food stands, queens sand volleyball tournament, pop garden and kids activities, beer pong tournament, DJ/karaoke and music bingo, and a fireworks show at the football field.

Live music by Jerry Stingley, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Free movie night featuring “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG), 8:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. The movie night is being hosted by Fremont First United Methodist Church. Popcorn and water will be provided while supplies last. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.