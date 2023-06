Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mead Days, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Mead. Activities will include epic hopscotch, a beer garden, live polka music, food stands, queens sand volleyball tournament, pop garden and kids activities, beer pong tournament, DJ/karaoke and music bingo, and a fireworks show at the football field.

Live music by Jerry Stingley, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Free movie night featuring “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG), 8:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. The movie night is being hosted by Fremont First United Methodist Church. Popcorn and water will be provided while supplies last. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5k color run/walk, coffee truck, sporting events, beer garden, parade, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids activities, face painting, balloon animals, virtual reality game truck, live music, magic show, live auction, and street dance.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Bob Tichota Fire Prevention Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road. All activities – including kids’ games, demonstrations and firetruck rides – along with food at the event are free. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

2nd Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit – Poker Run and Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, Fremont. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DAV building, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. Both events will start at the DAV. The poker run will take participants to Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Colon and back to Fremont. The putt-putt golf holes will be in Fremont and Nickerson. The putt-putt courses close at 5 p.m. Cards and poker hands will need to be turned in by 6 p.m. at the final site at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont. There will be food, drinks and multiple raffles and drawings. Proceeds will go to the Fremont Avenue of Flags, Veterans Park, Civil Air Patrol, and Sons of the American Legion.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Mead Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Mead Fire Hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Mead Days Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mead. This is a free event. Anyone who brings and shows their car will receive a free bottle of car cleaner. There also will be a silent auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.