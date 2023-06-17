Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5k color run/walk, coffee truck, sporting events, beer garden, parade, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids activities, face painting, balloon animals, virtual reality game truck, live music, magic show, live auction, and street dance.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Bob Tichota Fire Prevention Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road. All activities — including kids’ games, demonstrations and firetruck rides – along with food at the event are free. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

2nd Annual Dave Proctor Memorial Veterans Benefit — Poker Run and Putt-Putt Golf Tournament, Fremont. Registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DAV building, 137 N. D St., in Fremont. Both events will start at the DAV. The poker run will take participants to Cedar Bluffs, Nickerson, Colon and back to Fremont. The putt-putt golf holes will be in Fremont and Nickerson. The putt-putt courses close at 5 p.m. Cards and poker hands will need to be turned in by 6 p.m. at the final site at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont. There will be food, drinks and multiple raffles and drawings. Proceeds will go to the Fremont Avenue of Flags, Veterans Park, Civil Air Patrol, and Sons of the American Legion.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Mead Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Mead Fire Hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Mead Days Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mead. This is a free event. Anyone who brings and shows their car will receive a free bottle of car cleaner. There also will be a silent auction.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Jeff Quinn magic shows, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and no reservations are required. The special event is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. and a Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting at 7 p.m.

Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building’s second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building’s second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.