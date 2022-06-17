Fremont-area calendar of events for June 18-20

Saturday

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a color run, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, horseshoe tournament, state-sanctioned kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids activities, henna temporary tattoos, face painting, live music by Roswell Cocktail, Wildlife Encounters show, magic show, live auction, bags tournament, and street dance featuring music by Ecstatic.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

12th Mike Bake Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Kids up to age 16 are welcome to participate. Poles, bait and tackle will be available for the kids to use. Lunch also will be provided. To register for the fishing day, call Pam Hindman at 402-660-3540.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fire Prevention Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont State Lakes Activity Center, Lake 16, 4349 W. State Lakes Road, Fremont. The event, sponsored by the Fremont Rural Fire Dept. and East Central Nebraska Fire Prevention Co-op, will include kids games and activities, appearances by Smokey Bear and Sparky, a smoke trailer, free firetruck rides, the OPPD respect trailer, 911 dispatch, rollover/seatbelt simulator, Union Pacific Operations Safety Program, hazard house and free food (hamburgers, hot dogs and chips). A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mead Fire Hall and a car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage and a drink will be served at the pancake feed. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Pancakes in the Park, 10 a.m., Hooper Memorial Park, Hooper. The cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Troop 164 is raising money to go canoeing in Minnesota for a week.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Trucks, 10 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library parking lot, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Vehicles will include a police car, fire truck, ambulance, and some heavy equipment from the Fremont Department of Utilities. Admission is free.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for an hour of technology instruction. No appointment is necessary.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A Community Needs Response Planning session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

