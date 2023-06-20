Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Road, Fremont. Following storytime, attendees will get the chance to see some animals that are available for adoption. Storytime will take place outside, so you are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Panda Express, 3030 Elk Lane, Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. American Legion Post 348 will be having a meal and meeting at 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring Logan Samford, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

New to Medicare Workshop, 7 p.m., Rosen Room, Oakland Auditorium, Oakland. This workshop is presented by Mary Loftis, certified Nebraska SHIP/SMP counselor. Those interested in attending can call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or Loftis’ Medicare phone at 402-380-9554 to sign up for this workshop.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Back to the Future,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by the Imaginarium SuperStore. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Youth Emergency Services of Omaha.