Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Right to Life Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Area Right to Life and St. Patrick Pro-Life Ministry.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod — auto, motorcycle or truck — is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring Logan Samford, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

New to Medicare Workshop, 7 p.m., Rosen Room, Oakland Auditorium, Oakland. This workshop is presented by Mary Loftis, certified Nebraska SHIP/SMP counselor. Those interested in attending can call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or Loftis’ Medicare phone at 402-380-9554 to sign up for this workshop.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Back to the Future,” dusk (about 9:10 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by the Imaginarium SuperStore. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Youth Emergency Services of Omaha.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Right to Life Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Area Right to Life and St. Patrick Pro-Life Ministry.

Harvest Auto & Machinery Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 9-10 a.m., 1510 S. Main St., Fremont. An open house will follow with food from BBQ Mann from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., North Bend. Events will include live music in the beer garden by Angie Kriz Polka and A Little Harder, welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers, D.C. Lynch carnival, and late-night breakfast at Tiger Pin.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Free Family Movie Night at the Y featuring “The Sandlot,” 6-8 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA Turf Room, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. The event is being sponsored by First Interstate Bank.

Live music by Die Hards, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Fireworks Friday, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. A fireworks display will follow the game. Tickets may be purchased at fremontmoo.com.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. A majority of the events are held at North Bend City Park. Events will include a 5k run and 1 mile run/walk, breakfast food truck and cocktail hour, VFW open house, craft fair, alumni golf tournament, kickball tournament, beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, D.C. Lynch Carnival, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, kiddie parade, live music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, town team baseball, live music by The Fishheads in the beer garden, a fireworks display and late-night breakfast at Tiger Pin.

Right to Life Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Area Right to Life and St. Patrick Pro-Life Ministry.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Scribner’s Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., starting at Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. The price of $25 includes one hand, a t-shirt and a pork or beef sandwich. This event will benefit the Scribner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and Legion Post 121. The blackjack run stops will be in Herman, Decatur, Bancroft, Wisner and Dodge before returning to Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles and a split-the-pot. For more information, call 402-664-2778.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Winslow Fire & Rescue Department Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 12:30 p.m., 209 N. Main St., Winslow. The entry fee is $40 per doubles team (bring your own partner). Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and bags fly at 12:30 p.m. There will be a four-game round robin then a double elimination bracket. $500 has been added to the pot by Thernes Trucking LLC. There will be an outside beer garden and food (no outside drinks).

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Airboat Club’s Annual Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m., 3159 Big Island Rd., Fremont. Attendees are asked to bring their own refreshments. The fish fry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. There also will be raffles for a DeWalt chainsaw, string trimmer, blower and more.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Salute to Service, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. Veteran, active or reserve military members will be honored. Free admission will be granted to all service members with a valid military ID.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.