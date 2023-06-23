Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Right to Life Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Area Right to Life and St. Patrick Pro-Life Ministry.

Harvest Auto & Machinery Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 9-10 a.m., 1510 S. Main St., Fremont. An open house will follow with food from BBQ Mann from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., North Bend. Events will include live music in the beer garden by Angie Kriz Polka and A Little Harder, welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers, D.C. Lynch carnival, and late-night breakfast at Tiger Pin.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Free Family Movie Night at the Y featuring “The Sandlot,” 6-8 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA Turf Room, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. The event is being sponsored by First Interstate Bank.

Live music by Die Hards, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Fireworks Friday, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. A fireworks display will follow the game. Tickets may be purchased at fremontmoo.com.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. A majority of the events are held at North Bend City Park. Events will include a 5k run and 1 mile run/walk, breakfast food truck and cocktail hour, VFW open house, craft fair, alumni golf tournament, kickball tournament, beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, D.C. Lynch Carnival, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, kiddie parade, live music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, town team baseball, live music by The Fishheads in the beer garden, a fireworks display and late-night breakfast at Tiger Pin.

Right to Life Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Area Right to Life and St. Patrick Pro-Life Ministry.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Scribner’s Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., starting at Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. The price of $25 includes one hand, a t-shirt and a pork or beef sandwich. This event will benefit the Scribner Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and Legion Post 121. The blackjack run stops will be in Herman, Decatur, Bancroft, Wisner and Dodge before returning to Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles and a split-the-pot. For more information, call 402-664-2778.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Winslow Fire & Rescue Department Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 12:30 p.m., 209 N. Main St., Winslow. The entry fee is $40 per doubles team (bring your own partner). Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and bags fly at 12:30 p.m. There will be a four-game round robin then a double elimination bracket. $500 has been added to the pot by Thernes Trucking LLC. There will be an outside beer garden and food (no outside drinks).

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Field Day, 1-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, Fremont. This site is located west of Christensen Field on the south side of West 16th Street (Christensen Field Road) near its junction with North 20th Avenue. Club members will be available to answer questions.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Airboat Club’s Annual Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m., 3159 Big Island Rd., Fremont. Attendees are asked to bring their own refreshments. The fish fry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. There also will be raffles for a DeWalt chainsaw, string trimmer, blower and more.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Salute to Service, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. Veteran, active or reserve military members will be honored. Free admission will be granted to all service members with a valid military ID.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

100th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Events will include a waffle feed with The Waffle Man, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, parade, D.C. Lynch Carnival, bingo, beer garden, Pride of the Platte photography display, BSA Invention Trailer, fire department water fights, free watermelon feed, Critter Close-Ups, Legion baseball, and live music by Duff and the Descendents in the beer garden.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Bridging the Gap open house, 2-4 p.m., 2428 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The new agency’s mission is “Helping People in Need One Person at a Time.” Everyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sundae Funday, 6:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. The Fremont Moo will play the Badlands Big Sticks. Attendees can receive a general admission ticket and a Moo Meal for $11. A Moo Meal includes a hot dog or hamburgers, popcorn or chips, and a drink. Ice cream sundaes will be served in the concession stand. Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.