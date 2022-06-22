Fremont-area calendar of events for June 23-25

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Blair WIC and Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, Blair. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or Immunization Programs, call 402-385-6300.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Concert in the Park featuring High Heel, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Welcome to Medicare informational meeting, 7 p.m., Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St., Fremont. This is a free and unbiased informational program and nothing will be marketed or sold. The program will be given by Mary Loftis, long time SHIP/SMP Counselor through the Nebraska Department of Insurance. Everyone is welcome to attend, but space is limited. In order for adequate handouts to be prepared, RSVP by noon Thursday, June 23, to the UNL Extension Office in Dodge County at 402-727-2775 or UNL Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics With a Cause featuring “The Fifth Element,” dusk (about 9:15 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include live music by Angie Kriz Polka, welcome home barbecue, carnival, beer garden, Taste of Old Settlers, live music by Mojo Filter, tiki trail walk, and late-night breakfast. The festival will continue through Sunday.

Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic, 5-8 p.m., Regency Mobile Home Park, 807 S. Broad St., Fremont. Three Rivers invites anyone eligible to attend the clinic to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has questions can call 402-727-5396.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Hummdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The male version of the play will feature Noah Loux, Geoffery Semrad, Laufer, Jacqueline Opheim, Jeff Talkington, Christopher Jackson, Doyle Schwaninger and Molly Knosp. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Karaoke Night and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to sing some karaoke between innings and after the fireworks display. Sign up to get your name on the list. All sign-ups get a $5 general admission ticket. To sign up for karaoke, visit https://forms.gle/45FKYTmmejhEXmXh8.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5K run and 1 mile run/walk, golf scramble, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, kickball tournament, live music by Jimmy and Mandy and Charm School Dropouts in the beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band, Chamber of Commerce pizza feed, music by the North Bend Community Band, town team baseball game, fireworks, and late-night breakfast.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club ARRL Field Day open house, Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, west of Christensen Field on the south side of West 16th Street (Christensen Field Road) near its junction with North 20th Avenue. This event is open to the public. Club members will be available for answer questions. Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, visit www.k0sw.org or www.arrl.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Moo Boo Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Attend the game in your best costume for a $5 general admission ticket. There will be Halloween-themed fun all night. Also head to Buffalo Wild Wings to sign up for Swing for Wings.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.