Fremont-area calendar of events for June 24-26

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include live music by Angie Kriz Polka, welcome home barbecue, carnival, beer garden, Taste of Old Settlers, live music by Mojo Filter, tiki trail walk, and late-night breakfast. The festival will continue through Sunday.

Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic, 5-8 p.m., Regency Mobile Home Park, 807 S. Broad St., Fremont. Three Rivers invites anyone eligible to attend the clinic to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who has questions can call 402-727-5396.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Hummdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The male version of the play will feature Noah Loux, Geoffery Semrad, Laufer, Jacqueline Opheim, Jeff Talkington, Christopher Jackson, Doyle Schwaninger and Molly Knosp. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Karaoke Night and Fireworks Friday at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to sing some karaoke between innings and after the fireworks display. Sign up to get your name on the list. All sign-ups get a $5 general admission ticket. To sign up for karaoke, visit https://forms.gle/45FKYTmmejhEXmXh8.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5K run and 1 mile run/walk, golf scramble, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, kickball tournament, live music by Jimmy and Mandy and Charm School Dropouts in the beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band, Chamber of Commerce pizza feed, music by the North Bend Community Band, town team baseball game, fireworks, and late-night breakfast.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club ARRL Field Day open house, Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, west of Christensen Field on the south side of West 16th Street (Christensen Field Road) near its junction with North 20th Avenue. This event is open to the public. Club members will be available for answer questions. Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, visit www.k0sw.org or www.arrl.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Moo Boo Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Attend the game in your best costume for a $5 general admission ticket. There will be Halloween-themed fun all night. Also head to Buffalo Wild Wings to sign up for Swing for Wings.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, parade, fire department water fights, free watermelon feed, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, live music by The Fishheads in the beer garden, and Legion baseball games.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Nate Metschke Memorial Quilt Show, 2-4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont. Those who attend can see the 21 colorful quilts Gloria Breithaupt made using Metschke’s shirts. Metschke, a band teacher in Neligh, was 40 years old when he died on Dec. 24, 2018, due to complications after surgery. The public is invited to this free event.

“The Odd Couple,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Carden International Circus Spectacular, 4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. In addition to viewing the circus acts, attendees can ride the exotic animals and meet the circus stars. Special pre-sale tickets ($9.99) are limited to the first 100 general admission sales. These may be used for adults or children and may be combined with coupon offers such as free children’s tickets. Free children’s tickets have been distributed throughout the area, including at the Fremont Tribune. These may be used to admit one child for each paid adult. Children 2 and under are free and do not need a ticket. Ages 3-12 must have a child’s ticket. Ages 13 and up must have an adult ticket ($20). All adult general admission tickets include a buy one get one free children’s ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at spectacularcircus.com or at the gate one hour before show time.

Scouts Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Current or retired Boy/Girl Scouts get in free. It’s also Bark in the Park and Sunday Family Funday, so kids under 12 get in free and so do your pooches.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

