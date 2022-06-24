Fremont-area calendar of events for June 25-27

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5K run and 1 mile run/walk, golf scramble, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, kickball tournament, live music by Jimmy and Mandy and Charm School Dropouts in the beer garden, car show, pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band, Chamber of Commerce pizza feed, music by the North Bend Community Band, town team baseball game, fireworks, and late-night breakfast.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club ARRL Field Day open house, Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, west of Christensen Field on the south side of West 16th Street (Christensen Field Road) near its junction with North 20th Avenue. This event is open to the public. Club members will be available for answer questions. Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, visit www.k0sw.org or www.arrl.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The male version of the play will feature Noah Loux, Geoffery Semrad, Laufer, Jacqueline Opheim, Jeff Talkington, Christopher Jackson, Doyle Schwaninger and Molly Knosp. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Moo Boo Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Attend the game in your best costume for a $5 general admission ticket. There will be Halloween-themed fun all night. Also head to Buffalo Wild Wings to sign up for Swing for Wings.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

97th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, parade, fire department water fights, free watermelon feed, carnival, bingo, Pride of the Platte photography display, live music by The Fishheads in the beer garden, and Legion baseball games.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Nate Metschke Memorial Quilt Show, 2-4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont. Those who attend can see the 21 colorful quilts Gloria Breithaupt made using Metschke’s shirts. Metschke, a band teacher in Neligh, was 40 years old when he died on Dec. 24, 2018, due to complications after surgery. The public is invited to this free event.

“The Odd Couple,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The male version of the play will feature Noah Loux, Geoffery Semrad, Laufer, Jacqueline Opheim, Jeff Talkington, Christopher Jackson, Doyle Schwaninger and Molly Knosp. Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-297-3299, email at arts.stars01@gmail.com or online at https://tinyurl.com/2P9CWV9P.

Carden International Circus Spectacular, 4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. In addition to viewing the circus acts, attendees can ride the exotic animals and meet the circus stars. Special pre-sale tickets ($9.99) are limited to the first 100 general admission sales. These may be used for adults or children and may be combined with coupon offers such as free children’s tickets.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed throughout the area, including at the Fremont Tribune. These may be used to admit one child for each paid adult. Children 2 and under are free and do not need a ticket. Ages 3-12 must have a child’s ticket. Ages 13 and up must have an adult ticket ($20). All adult general admission tickets include a buy one get one free children’s ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at spectacularcircus.com or at the gate one hour before show time.

Scouts Night at the Fremont Moo vs. Gem City Bison baseball game, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Current or retired Boy/Girl Scouts get in free. It’s also Bark in the Park and Sunday Family Funday, so kids under 12 get in free and so do your pooches.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Jeff Quinn Magic Shows, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. Admission is free. No reservations are required.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Library staff will be providing an hour of technology instruction. Drop in at your convenience; no appointment is necessary.

Make a Difference Monday doubleheader at the Fremont Moo vs. Hastings Sodbusters baseball games, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a package of diapers or pull ups to the box office for free admission. Diapers collected will be donated to the Fremont Community Diaper Bank.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.