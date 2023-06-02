Saturday

Cedar Bluffs Community Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., over 20 locations in and around Cedar Bluffs. The sales will take place rain or shine. Maps of the sale locations will be available at Touch ‘n Go, Todd’s Tavern and At The Well.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited. The guest speaker will be Doug Wittmann.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of goods are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

25th Relay For Life of Dodge County, 4-10 p.m., Midland University campus, Fremont. Admission is free. Waverle Monroe, an anchor for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha and a cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker during the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. The relay also will include a silent auction, shaved ice from Master’s Hand shop in Tekamah and food from Hy-Vee. The Arthrighteous Brothers will provide live music.

Malmo Volunteer Fire Department’s 10th Annual Alaskan Cod Fish Fry and Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed, 5-9 p.m., Malmo Fire Station, 112 Center Ave., Malmo. Cost of the all-you-can-eat dinner is $15 person. Ages 7 and under eat free. Beer will be sold for $3. Live music will be provided by Johnny Rod and Mark Hansen of The Gunnison Drive Band. All donations will be used towards fire equipment.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The blood drive is in honor of Lucy Klocke’s 20 years of service to the Red Cross for organizing blood drives at First Lutheran Church and the surrounding area. Appointments may be scheduled at redcrossblood.org or by calling 402-317-9763. Presenting donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and have a nationwide chance to win a backyard theatre experience.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Wildlife Encounters shows, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. All ages are welcome. There is no cost to attend and no reservations are required. The special event is part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Legion Post 20 meeting, 6 p.m., Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.