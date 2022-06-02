Fremont-area calendar of events for June 3-5

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Free meals are available for those youth ages 1-18 (parents are welcome). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Fans are invited to get active to Bo with fitness-themed activities in between innings. A post-game fireworks show will be sponsored by the Nebraska Lottery. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Cedar Bluffs Community Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs. The garage sales will be held rain or shine. Maps will be available at the garage sale sites and at businesses. The Cedar Bluffs Senior Center will be having rolls, coffee and a book sale.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Biker’s Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited to attend for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The Dan Dakin Band from Lincoln with be the music guests. The guest speaker will be Ken Hultgren of Dillon Brothers Harley Davidson.

3rd Annual .5K, 9 a.m. to noon, Good Shepherd Church, 1544 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This .31 mile fun run fundraiser is for people of all physical abilities and was made to celebrate all the little achievements in life. Donuts, juice, water and coffee will be provided to all participants. The fun run/walk also includes a swag bag full of goodies for your participation. After the race there will be a free family fun event with games and face painting. Visit retirepathadvisors.com/events or Facebook to register for the event.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m.

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County, 4-10 p.m., Midland University campus, Fremont. The public is invited to the event which will include a silent auction, Scouty’s Shaved Ice, food available from Hy-Vee, and live music provided by “Not U Two.” To learn more about or to donate to the Relay For Life celebration, visit relayforlife.org/dodgecone.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. As part of a nine innings of winnings promotion, there will be a chance to win in between every inning. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Meet and greet with Carol Blood and Al Davis, 2-4 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Blood is the Democratic candidate for Nebraska governor and Davis is her running mate. Hot dogs, sides, beverages and ice cream snacks will be provided. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Moo vs. Spearfish Sasquatch, 5:05 p.m., Moller Field, 750 S. Broad St., Fremont. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to Bark in the Park. Dogs will get a free treat. Kids and dogs will have the chance to run the bases after the game. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontmoo.com or at the gate.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

