Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Humanities of Nebraska program featuring Joan Wells, 9:45 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Wells will provide the program, “Trick Roping on the Wild West.” This program is free and open to anyone 60 years of age or better. Call 402-727-2815 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Concert in the Park featuring The Brits, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “Clueless,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Free admission is being provided by Omaha Mom Prom. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Band of the Strong.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse’s East Wing Venue, downtown Fremont. To schedule an appointment, contact Mary Glowacki at 402-512-3459 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Milady.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Cedar Days Family Movie Night, dark (about 9 p.m.), Cedar Bluffs Park. “Field of Dreams” will be shown following the baseball game. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome to bring their chairs and blankets. Food trucks and an ice cream truck will be on site.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. The day will begin with an alumni golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. An alumni dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The cost is $20. A street dance featuring music by The 4 On The Floor will take place from 8-11 p.m. on Main Street. This is a 21 and over event. The cover charge is $10. The rain location will be Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

2nd Annual Show-N-Shine and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Morse Bluff. The show-n-shine is being presented by North Bend Shriners. Preregistration is $10. To preregister, call 605-201-1970. Registration at the show will be $15. The event coincides with the 3rd Annual BBQ to the Max on the street by the city park. A beer garden and music will start at noon. Pork sandwich meals ($10) will be served all day starting at noon. A cornhole tournament also will start at noon. The people’s choice competition will be from 1-2 p.m. Rib meals for $10 will be served starting at 5 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the Max Hughes Scholarship Fund and the Nebraska/Maine Exchange Wrestling Dual in Nebraska this summer.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.