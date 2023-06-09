Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse’s East Wing Venue, downtown Fremont. To schedule an appointment, contact Mary Glowacki at 402-512-3459 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Milady.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Cedar Days Family Movie Night, dark (about 9 p.m.), Cedar Bluffs Park. “Field of Dreams” will be shown following the baseball game. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome to bring their chairs and blankets. Food trucks and an ice cream truck will be on site.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. The day will begin with an alumni golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. An alumni dinner will take place at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall. The cost is $20. A street dance featuring music by The 4 On The Floor will take place from 8-11 p.m. on Main Street. This is a 21 and over event. The cover charge is $10.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

2nd Annual Show-N-Shine and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Morse Bluff. The show-n-shine is being presented by North Bend Shriners. Preregistration is $10. To preregister, call 605-201-1970. Registration at the show will be $15. The event coincides with the 3rd Annual BBQ to the Max on the street by the city park. A beer garden and music will start at noon. Pork sandwich meals ($10) will be served all day starting at noon. A cornhole tournament also will start at noon. The people’s choice competition will be from 1-2 p.m. Rib meals for $10 will be served starting at 5 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the Max Hughes Scholarship Fund and the Nebraska/Maine Exchange Wrestling Dual in Nebraska this summer.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. A BBQ Rib Throwdown will begin at 8 a.m. Ribs will be provided by the Nebraska Pork Producers. The team entry fee is $20. Prizes will be awarded. To register, call Jeremy at 402-672-8964. The 3rd Annual Cedar Days Parade will start at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Signup for the cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at At The Well (formerly The Den Saloon). Bags will fly at 2 p.m. The team entry is $20 (two games guarantee). There will be cash prizes, a raffle drawing and drink specials. A Family Fun Day will follow the parade from 2-4 p.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Park. There will be a slip-n-side, inflatables, ice cream truck, carnival games, food trucks and a teddy bear mobile. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 whistle stop, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive still in operation. Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through Fremont. Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a “selfie” with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today. The locomotive will then be on display in Omaha for 11 days during the College World Series.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.