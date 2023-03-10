Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will feature corn beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, a salad, dessert, coffee or drink. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A paid meal includes 20 free games of bingo. The dinner is open to the public.

Bob Olsen’s All Star Jazz Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concert will celebrate Olsen’s 94th birthday. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by calling Tom Adamson at 402-719-6748 or via email at tadamson@neb.rr.com. The show will feature jazz tunes, older standards and dancing music.

Rock the Block – St. Patrick’s Day Edition, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase all evening. The Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band will be performing music from the ‘60s and ‘70s from 7-10 p.m. A reverse happy hour will follow from 10-11 p.m. Tickets will be $25 at the door. Proceeds will benefit St. Patrick’s Church and School.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 2:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Hormel Happy Hour, 3-4 p.m., Nye Square Wellness Center, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. An RSVP is required by calling Mary Atkinson at 402-721-9224.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.