Related to this story

A pioneer in women's basketball

When Joanne Bracker accumulated over 700 wins over an illustrious, Hall of Fame career as the Midland women’s basketball head coach, fewer tha…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

California court rules in favor of Uber and Lyft, lets them classify drivers as contractors