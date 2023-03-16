Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Cara Colvert-State Farm Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 544 N. Main St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Public skating, 2-5 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Slow cooked corned beef brisket, boiled potatoes and braised cabbage will be served for $12.99. The regular menu also will be available. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 7 p.m., Arlington High School Gym, Arlington. This Broadway version an updated take on a traditional fairy tale that has captured audiences’ imaginations since 1957. The production will continue through March 18. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Spring Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall. The show will feature handmade crafts, homemade food and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Public skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Arlington High School Gym, Arlington. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Central College Flying Pans Steel Band concert, 7 p.m., Clemmons Hall, Midland University campus, Fremont. The concert is free and open to the public. From Pella, Iowa, the Central College Flying Pans Steel Band performs diverse styles of music from traditional calypso, soca, and reggae to that of classical, Latin, disco, techno, and rock and roll.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Woodcliff Lions Club Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, south of Fremont. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, contact Nicole Johnson at njohnson@fumainsurance.com or 402-306-0505, or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Woodcliff.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Benefit Spaghetti Feed for Marty Guthrie, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., One Horse Saloon, Nickerson. Proceeds will help pay the medical bills for Guthrie’s throat cancer.

St. Lawrence’s 35th Annual Chicken Fried Steak Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Dine in, take out and in-town delivery are available. The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. Meals are $12 for ages 10 and older. Dine-in meals for kids ages 4-9 are $6 while dine-in meals for kids 3 and under are free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Public skating, 1-4 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.