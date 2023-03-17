Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Spring Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall. The show will feature handmade crafts, homemade food and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Public skating, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Arlington High School Gym, Arlington. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Central College Flying Pans Steel Band concert, 7 p.m., Clemmons Hall, Midland University campus, Fremont. The concert is free and open to the public. From Pella, Iowa, the Central College Flying Pans Steel Band performs diverse styles of music from traditional calypso, soca, and reggae to that of classical, Latin, disco, techno, and rock and roll.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Woodcliff Lions Club Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, south of Fremont. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, contact Nicole Johnson at njohnson@fumainsurance.com or 402-306-0505, or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Woodcliff.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Benefit Spaghetti Feed for Marty Guthrie, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., One Horse Saloon, Nickerson. Proceeds will help pay the medical bills for Guthrie’s throat cancer.

St. Lawrence’s 35th Annual Chicken Fried Steak Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Dine in, take out and in-town delivery are available. The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. Meals are $12 for ages 10 and older. Dine-in meals for kids ages 4-9 are $6 while dine-in meals for kids 3 and under are free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Public skating, 1-4 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.