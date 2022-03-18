Fremont-area calendar of events for March 19-21

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with the regular Saturday night menu available. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. The Brits, a British rock tribute band, will be providing live music from 7-11 p.m. in the club’s ballroom. The cover charge is $5. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatball dinner will include a dinner salad, garlic bread, dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played following dinner. The dinner is open to the public.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

34th Annual St. Lawrence Parish Chicken Fried Steak Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The dinner will include homemade chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. Cost is $10 for ages 10 and over, $6 for kids ages 4 to 9, and free for kids ages 3 and under. Dine-in, takeout and in-town delivery is available. For free in-town delivery, call 402-922-1234 or 402-719-6197 prior to March 20. On Sunday, call the auditorium at 402-664-3696 by 1 p.m. There also will be a raffle and silent auction.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring illusionist Jared Sherlock, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This is a family friendly magic/illusion show. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. Auxiliary members will eat from noon to 1 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at fremontne.gov.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

