Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Woodcliff Veterans Club Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The cost is $14 for ages 11 and above, $7 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Department Family Fish Fry, 6-8:30 p.m., Hooper Fire Hall. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Call-in carryout orders will be available from 5-6 p.m. by calling 402-654-2336. Takeout meals will be available in line after 6 p.m. A stag/stagette with DJ entertainment will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. No minors will be allowed after 9:30 p.m.

Family Game Night, 7-9 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. The event will include board games, hot chocolate and baked goods made by the seniors.

“Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Izaak Walton Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, dessert, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. To guarantee a takeout order, your order must be called in or messaged left by 6 p.m. To place a takeout order, contact Kim at 402-620-1732 or call the Izaak Walton Lodge number of 402-721-6112.

“Sister Act Jr.,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School, Scribner. Everyone is welcome.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO Easter Egg Hunt, Pancake Feed and Raffle, 9 a.m. to noon, Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. Cost for the all-you-can-eat pancake feed is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more. An egg hunt for younger kids will start at 11:15 a.m. Ages 0-4 will hunt for eggs on the park equipment at Cedar Bluffs Park on the west edge of town while ages 5-8 will have their egg hunt on the splash pad and baseball field. An egg hunt for kids ages 9-14 will begin at 11:35 a.m. on the football field. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 tickets for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 11:50 a.m. (must be present to win). Raffle items include three kids bikes and helmets, a trampoline, kids summer activities and toys, Wildcat gear, air fryer, Keurig coffee maker, car detail kit and shop vacuum, camping and outdoor bundles, and gift cards from various local businesses, restaurants and activities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Spaghetti feed/silent auction benefit for Ken and Shelli Gruhn, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be live music by Jim Davis and John Johnson. Shelli had a below-the-knee amputation due to multiple infections after being hit by a car two years ago. Money raised with help with her medical costs.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Sister Act Jr.,” 1 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School, Scribner. Everyone is welcome.

“Tartuffe,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.