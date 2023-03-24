Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (or until gone), Fremont Izaak Walton Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, dessert, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. To guarantee a takeout order, your order must be called in or messaged left by 6 p.m. To place a takeout order, contact Kim at 402-620-1732 or call the Izaak Walton Lodge number of 402-721-6112.

“Sister Act Jr.,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School, Scribner. Everyone is welcome.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Tartuffe,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Elementary PTO Easter Egg Hunt, Pancake Feed and Raffle, 9 a.m. to noon, Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. Cost for the all-you-can-eat pancake feed is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four or more. An egg hunt for younger kids will start at 11:15 a.m. Ages 0-4 will hunt for eggs on the park equipment at Cedar Bluffs Park on the west edge of town while ages 5-8 will have their egg hunt on the splash pad and baseball field. An egg hunt for kids ages 9-14 will begin at 11:35 a.m. on the football field. Raffle tickets are $1 each or 12 tickets for $10. Raffle winners will be announced at 11:50 a.m. (must be present to win). Raffle items include three kids bikes and helmets, a trampoline, kids summer activities and toys, Wildcat gear, air fryer, Keurig coffee maker, car detail kit and shop vacuum, camping and outdoor bundles, and gift cards from various local businesses, restaurants and activities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Spaghetti feed/silent auction benefit for Ken and Shelli Gruhn, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There will be live music by Jim Davis and John Johnson. Shelli had a below-the-knee amputation due to multiple infections after being hit by a car two years ago. Money raised with help with her medical costs.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Sister Act Jr.,” 1 p.m., Scribner-Snyder High School, Scribner. Everyone is welcome.

“Tartuffe,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets for the show are available at midland.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

– Tribune staff

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library 90’s Trivia, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to test their 90’s knowledge. There will be light refreshments and prizes.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.