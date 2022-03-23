Fremont-area calendar of events for March 25-27

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Merritt Trailers Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Merritt Trailers, 4640 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, noon to 7 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of haddock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12. Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or Pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat haddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Family Fish Fry & Stag/Stagette, 6 p.m., Hooper Fire Hall. The fish fry will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. The stag/stagette will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available in line after 6 p.m. No minors will be allowed after 9:30 p.m.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Hummdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Karaoke by Curtis Morris will begin at 7 p.m.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Observance, noon, Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Congressman Don Bacon. Representatives of different branches of the military will lay wreaths. Names of the 15 Dodge County men who lost their lives during the Vietnam War will be read. The public is invited to this free event.

American Legion New York Steak Feed, 5-8 p.m., Dodge Vets Club, Dodge. Music by Tucker Flats will follow from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any Legion member or at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Bergan presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Ticket are $5 and can be purchased from the Bergan school office or at the door. Bergan students receive free admission.

Scribner-Snyder Jr.-Sr. High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder-High School, Scribner.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. There will be some surprise option for kids’ (of all ages) pancakes. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Scribner-Snyder Jr.-Sr. High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain,” 1:30 p.m., Scribner-Snyder-High School, Scribner. A brunch will precede the performance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commons area. Breakfast casseroles, fruit, muffins, pastries, rolls, juice and coffee will be served. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will go to the Scribner-Snyder Post Prom Committee.

Fremont Bergan presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Ticket are $5 and can be purchased from the Bergan school office or at the door. Bergan students receive free admission.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

