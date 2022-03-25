Fremont-area calendar of events for March 26-28

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Karaoke by Curtis Morris will begin at 7 p.m.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Observance, noon, Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Congressman Don Bacon. Representatives of different branches of the military will lay wreaths. Names of the 15 Dodge County men who lost their lives during the Vietnam War will be read. The public is invited to this free event.

American Legion New York Steak Feed, 5-8 p.m., Dodge Vets Club, Dodge. Music by Tucker Flats will follow from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any Legion member or at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Bergan presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Ticket are $5 and can be purchased from the Bergan school office or at the door. Bergan students receive free admission.

Scribner-Snyder Jr.-Sr. High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder-High School, Scribner.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. There will be some surprise option for kids’ (of all ages) pancakes. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Scribner-Snyder Jr.-Sr. High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain,” 1:30 p.m., Scribner-Snyder-High School, Scribner. A brunch will precede the performance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commons area. Breakfast casseroles, fruit, muffins, pastries, rolls, juice and coffee will be served. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will go to the Scribner-Snyder Post Prom Committee.

Fremont Bergan presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Ticket are $5 and can be purchased from the Bergan school office or at the door. Bergan students receive free admission.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.