Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10-11 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. The program is for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Stories, art, manipulatives and sensory stations are designed to help build the skills needed for kindergarten.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. All blood types are needed. To schedule an appointment, contact Sandy at 402-936-6905 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and center CEDARBLUFFSNEB. Sloppy joes and chips will be served at the blood drive.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., Five-0-Five Brewing Co., 349 N. Main St., Fremont. Nick’s Street Eats & Catering will be providing food.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Firehouse Subs, 1220 E. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The tribute to Simon & Garfunkel show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. It stars Sean Altman and Jack Skuller and drums and bass Sarne musicians. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. In addition to dining in, you can drive-thru with a preorder by emailing kiwanisfremont@gmail.com. Advance tickets are $7. Tickets at the door will be $8 per person. Children 5 and under eat for free. All proceeds will support youth and community projects.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Medicare workshops, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., 935 Schneider St., Fremont. The workshops will be presented by Marty Loftis, longtime Nebraska SHIP counselor. Anyone is welcome to attend these workshops. Nothing will be marketed or sold, and personal questions are welcome during or after the meeting. Call the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 to register and for directions to the new meeting location, or call 402-380-9554 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Public meeting regarding flooding problems in the southeast section of Fremont, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center, 200 Johnson Rd., Fremont. All are welcome to attend. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to come and go at their convenience.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Movie Night featuring “Apollo 13,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.