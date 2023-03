Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The tribute to Simon & Garfunkel show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. It stars Sean Altman and Jack Skuller and drums and bass Sarne musicians. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. In addition to dining in, you can drive-thru with a preorder by emailing kiwanisfremont@gmail.com. Advance tickets are $7. Tickets at the door will be $8 per person. Children 5 and under eat for free. All proceeds will support youth and community projects.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Medicare workshops, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., 935 Schneider St., Fremont. The workshops will be presented by Marty Loftis, longtime Nebraska SHIP counselor. Anyone is welcome to attend these workshops. Nothing will be marketed or sold, and personal questions are welcome during or after the meeting. Call the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 to register and for directions to the new meeting location, or call 402-380-9554 and leave a voicemail with your name and phone number.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Public meeting regarding flooding problems in the southeast section of Fremont, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Johnson Crossing Academic Center, 200 Johnson Rd., Fremont. All are welcome to attend. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to come and go at their convenience.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Movie Night featuring “Apollo 13,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a freewill donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East Chamber Coffee, 9 a.m., corner of 32nd and Clarkson streets, just west of Nye Legacy, Fremont. The inclement weather location is 445 E. First St.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Scribner Volunteer Fire Dept. Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Hall. All of the fish, chicken and onion rings are hand breaded. Dine-in, drive-thru, carryout and local delivery will be available. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12. The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra will provide entertainment from 6-9 p.m.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

27th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Indoor Arena, Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ registration will begin when the gates open. Mutton bustin’ will start around 6:15 p.m., followed by the full riding at 7 p.m. A dance featuring The Kyle Sayler Band will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for $1. The ticket includes both the bull riding event and the dance. For those interested in attending only the dance, tickets will be $10 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for improvements to the Christensen Field Complex.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.