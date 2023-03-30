Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East Chamber Coffee, 9 a.m., corner of 32nd and Clarkson streets, just west of Nye Legacy, Fremont. The inclement weather location is 445 E. First St.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Scribner Volunteer Fire Dept. Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Hall. All of the fish, chicken and onion rings are hand breaded. Dine-in, drive-thru, carryout and local delivery will be available. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12. The Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra will provide entertainment from 6-9 p.m.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

27th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Indoor Arena, Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ registration will begin when the gates open. Mutton bustin’ will start around 6:15 p.m., followed by the full riding at 7 p.m. A dance featuring The Kyle Sayler Band will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for $1. The ticket includes both the bull riding event and the dance. For those interested in attending only the dance, tickets will be $10 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for improvements to the Christensen Field Complex.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and a special pancake feed. The music guest will be Danny Dakin, followed by guest speakers Greg Clements and Roger Maxon of Gideons International.

Swap & Shop, 8 a.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, near Valley. Shoppers should use the 300th Street entrance. Admission will be free for shoppers (regularly $2 per car).

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Adventure Time Easter Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This event is for ages 6 and under. The egg hunt (free) starts promptly at 10:05 a.m. Reservations are required by visiting ruffhousefec.com. The other activities are $8 per child. It includes play for up to hours and participate in a craft, coloring contest and more. One parent may participate with each child for free. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed.

Easter Family Pool Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, go on an Easter egg hunt, guess how many jelly beans are in the jar, participate in family open swim after the activities, and leave with an Easter cupcake. The party is for ages 6 months to 13. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members.

14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The egg hunt, which will feature 8,000 treat-filled eggs and prizes, is for infants through sixth grade students. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.

Ambient Crystals Co. grand opening, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 517 N. Broad St., Fremont. The new location will offer crystals, yoga and more.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial event, noon, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. If the temperature’s not above 50 degrees at 11 a.m. or in case of inclement weather, it will occur at the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., downtown Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host the Pheasants Forever banquet at 5 p.m. The meal will be served at 7 p.m.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:30 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, but reservations are required by visiting ruffhousefec.com.

Izaak Walton Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There will be candy and prizes hidden in the eggs. The egg hunt is for ages 1-12.

“Little Women, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for non-Bergan students, and free for Bergan students. Tickets are available in the Bergan High School and Bergan Elementary offices, or by contacting Maggie at Maggie.winterlin@berganknights.org.

Pathfinder Chorus presents “The Rat Pack is Back,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Tickets are $15. Attendees are encouraged to order tickets online at pathfinderchorus.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kids Night Out Easter Party, 5:30-9 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Kids Night Out is an event for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Kids will enjoy everything Ruff House has to offer (jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone, and toddler zone). Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag. Dinner will be served. Parents should drop off their child at 5:30 p.m. and pick up their child no later than 9 p.m. The cost is $30. To register, visit ruffhousefec.com.

27th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Indoor Arena, Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ registration will begin when the gates open. Mutton bustin’ will start around 6:15 p.m., followed by the full riding at 7 p.m. A dance featuring Whiskey River will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for $1. The ticket includes both the bull riding event and the dance. For those interested in attending only the dance, tickets will be $10 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for improvements to the Christensen Field Complex.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

24th Annual Breakfast & Pancake Feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Malmo Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Tina Iverson-Meehan Cancer Benefit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arlington VFW Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington. The event will include food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle every hour. There also will be a raffle for a Cummins Oman P2500i Digital Inverter Generator. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 (need not be present to win). Proceeds will help support the family with medical expenses.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 P.M., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, but a reservation is required by visiting ruffhousefec.com. Playtime and other activities are not included.

“Little Women, 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for non-Bergan students, and free for Bergan students. Tickets are available in the Bergan High School and Bergan Elementary offices, or by contacting Maggie at Maggie.winterlin@berganknights.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

