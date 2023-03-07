Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., third-floor board room, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Trinity Fremont Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Habitat HomeStore, 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $14 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread and drinks will be served. Dinners are $13 for adults and $8 for kids. Shrimp and cheese pizza also will be available. Catholic Daughters will have desserts for sale. The Bergan Booster Club will be running the bar.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp or white fish with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults and $5 for kids. A family discount is offered. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Woodcliff Veterans Club, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The cost is $14 for ages 11 and above, $7 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Fremont Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollock (regular or spicy), baked fish, chicken strips, coleslaw, fries, bread and dessert will be served along with a soda or water. The cost is $10 (cash or check only). Anyone wishing to become an Izaak Walton member may talk to any member at the dinner.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

“Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Advance tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for students, may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.