Fremont-area calendar of events for May 14-16

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

DC Lynch Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Cedar Bluffs High School graduation, 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym.

Oakland-Craig High School graduation, 2 p.m., Oakland-Craig High School gym.

Howells-Dodge High School graduation, 4:30 p.m., Howells-Dodge High School gym, Howells.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School Baccalaureate Mass, 5 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. It will be followed by the graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Blair Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Blair Youth Sports Complex-Hardy Field. The meet and greet starts at 5 p.m. at the Blair Youth Sports Complex and the cruise rolls at 6 p.m. escorted by the Blair Volunteer Fire Department. All vehicles are welcome to cruise downtown Blair.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

DC Lynch Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Arlington High School graduation, 1 p.m., Arlington High School’s main gym.

Fremont Antique Car Club Charity Cruise, 1 p.m., Rosenbauer Aerials parking lot, 870 S. Broad St., Fremont. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with the approximately 75-mile cruise starting at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per ticket. Prizes will be awarded.

Fremont High School graduation, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University campus.

North Bend Central High School graduation, 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School gym.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 1 p.m., Jane Peterson’s house, 1841 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont. Officers will be installed at this meeting. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

DC Lynch Carnival, 4-10 p.m., Fremont Mall. Coupons for unlimited rides are available in the Fremont Tribune.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to an hour of technology instruction. Drop in at your convenience. No appointment is necessary.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A Community Needs Response Planning Session will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

