Fremont-area calendar of events for May 17-19

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10-11 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The program is designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Stories, art, manipulatives and sensory stations will help build the skills needed for kindergarten.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Godfather’s, 1851 E. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Business Improvement District No. 1 Committee meeting, noon, Nebraska Quilt Company’s second-floor meeting room, 330 N. Main St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Library Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. May’s book is “The Perfume Thief” by Timothy Schaffert.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Legion Post 348 Social Hour will begin at 6:15 p.m. and the meal at 7 p.m. The meeting will follow the meal.

Bingo, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The group hopes to show a movie about election fraud. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.