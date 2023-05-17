Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Midland University Online celebration, 4-6 p.m., Midland’s Omaha campus, 11213 Davenport St., Suite 100, Omaha. Midland will be celebrating the launch of its online programming and the addition of its Doctor of Education degree. The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. The ribbon cutting is open to the public, and registration is available through the West Omaha Chamber website.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Committee meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport Terminal Building. The meeting is open to the public.

Milan Laser Hair Removal ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 3220 Elk Lane, Suite 210, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Country Gold, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Second Annual Battle of the Bulls, 7 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The event will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for kids and a steer scramble. Admission is $10 per person. Children younger than age 10 and adults with a valid military ID get in for free.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The event is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, so no fishing license or park entry permit is required. The derby is for all kids ages 0 to 15. Fishing equipment will be furnished. One free rod and reel will be given to each child to take home (while supplies last). Each child must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop will be served. There also will be drawings for prizes.

3rd Annual Spring Craft, Vendor & Plant Event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1638 N. Grant St., Fremont. The event, which will take place rain or shine, is being hosted by Triple R Boutique and Connie’s Heirlooms Plants & Gifts. Everyone is welcome to browse a selection of locally grown vegetables and herb plants, houseplants, succulents, plant terrariums, crafts, art, antiques, home and garden décor, and more. There will be raffle items, door prizes and doughnuts and coffee for the early birds.

3rd Annual Wahoo Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. The event will include a “kidpreneur marketplace,” arts, crafts, antiques, repurposers, junk, direct sales, food vendors, live music, free kids activities and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Relay for Life Garage Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont (right next to Tommy’s Express Car Wash). All proceeds will benefit Relay For Life of Dodge County Team: Wise Walkers.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Airboat Club Pulled Pork Feed, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club, 3159 Big Island Road, Fremont. Pulled pork, beans and potato salad will be served. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Bring your own beverages.

10th Annual Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest, 7 p.m., Main Street, Scribner. Gates open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with Dylan Bloom, Justin Kane and Little Texas. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Admission is $15. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds support Miles For Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.