Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Committee meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport Terminal Building. The meeting is open to the public.

Milan Laser Hair Removal ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 3220 Elk Lane, Suite 210, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Country Gold, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

Second Annual Battle of the Bulls, 7 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The event will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for kids and a steer scramble. Admission is $10 per person. Children younger than age 10 and adults with a valid military ID get in for free.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The event is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, so no fishing license or park entry permit is required. The derby is for all kids ages 0 to 15. Fishing equipment will be furnished. One free rod and reel will be given to each child to take home (while supplies last). Each child must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop will be served. There also will be drawings for prizes.

3rd Annual Spring Craft, Vendor & Plant Event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1638 N. Grant St., Fremont. The event, which will take place rain or shine, is being hosted by Triple R Boutique and Connie’s Heirlooms Plants & Gifts. Everyone is welcome to browse a selection of locally grown vegetables and herb plants, houseplants, succulents, plant terrariums, crafts, art, antiques, home and garden décor, and more. There will be raffle items, door prizes and doughnuts and coffee for the early birds.

3rd Annual Wahoo Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. The event will include a “kidpreneur marketplace,” arts, crafts, antiques, repurposers, junk, direct sales, food vendors, live music, free kids activities and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Relay for Life Garage Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont (right next to Tommy’s Express Car Wash). All proceeds will benefit Relay For Life of Dodge County Team: Wise Walkers.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Airboat Club Pulled Pork Feed, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club, 3159 Big Island Road, Fremont. Pulled pork, beans and potato salad will be served. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Bring your own beverages.

10th Annual Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest, 7 p.m., Main Street, Scribner. Gates open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with Dylan Bloom, Justin Kane and Little Texas. All ages are welcome. Bring your own chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Admission is $15. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds support Miles For Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Scribner Fire & Rescue Biscuit and Sausage Breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Station. Takeout and dine-in meals will both be available. Freewill donations will be collected. Proceeds will be used for equipment and supplies.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Relay for Life Garage Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont (right next to Tommy’s Express Car Wash). All proceeds will benefit Relay For Life of Dodge County Team: Wise Walkers.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest Poker Run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of Mel’s Bar with kickstands up at 11 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. Registration is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Food will be served at Mel’s when the participants get back to Scribner. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event with 2023 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to Miles For Heroes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting Nebraska veterans into the outdoors. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.