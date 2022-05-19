Fremont-area calendar of events for May 20-22

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift Grand Opening, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 151 Railroad St., Scribner. This is a non-profit organization. All proceeds go back to the community. The store is ran by volunteers and all items that are sold have been donated.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Battle of the Bulls, 7-9 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. . It will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for the kids and Money the Hard Way, a women’s-only event that consists of trying to remove a 100-dollar bill from the head of a wild mini-bull. Admission will be $10 per person, with children under 10 and those with a valid military ID entering for free. All profits from the event will to the Dodge County Fair Foundation to help with the costs of hosting the Dodge County Fair.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. No fishing license or park entry permit are required. One free rod and reel will be given to each child (while supplies last). There will be free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop (while supplies last). See the “Birds of Prey” by Fontanelle Forest from 10-11 a.m.

Conservation Nebraska kayak cleanup, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Attendees can bring their own kayaks (or walk on foot) and help clean up trash in hard to reach areas of the lakes. All volunteers also will need to bring a life jacket if needed and their own water to drink. Keep Fremont Beautiful will be providing all of the supplies needed to clean up and dispose of the trash. Volunteers will meet at the East Victory Lake parking lot, 3120 State Lakes Rd., Fremont. A park pass is not required to enter as Saturday is also Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska. Conservation Nebraska also will be rewarding volunteers with gift card prizes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Kids Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Yutan Fire Department, 401 First St., Yutan. The fair is being sponsored by Yutan Fire and Rescue, Three Rivers Health, and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. The event will include free bicycle helmets, car seat safety information, stop the bleed information, fire prevention and safety information, and free activities and treats.

Medical marijuana petition signing event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or later), Getzschman Plaza, East 23rd Street, Fremont. There will be copies of both petitions available for voters in Dodge County as well as Burt, Cuming, Washington, Douglas and Saunders counties.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Miles 4 Heroes Freedom Fest, 7 p.m., Main Street, Scribner. The event will feature music by Creed Fisher, Dylan Bloom and Justin Kane. Those attending should bring chairs. No coolers are allowed. Tickets are $10 at the door. Kids ages 10 and under will be admitted free.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Biscuits and gravy, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Hall.

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Profits from the freewill offering for the meal will go to fund the new Knights of Columbus scholarship program for a Bergan student. The Knights also will be serving a new brand of coffee, and selling some as well. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Miles 4 Heroes Freedom Fest Poker Run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event with 2022 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to assist Miles 4 Heroes. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Crocodile Rockin’, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Crocodile Rockin’ is an Elton John Tribute performer Jim Witter. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

