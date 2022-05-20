Fremont-area calendar of events for May 21-23

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. No fishing license or park entry permit are required. One free rod and reel will be given to each child (while supplies last). There will be free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop (while supplies last). See the “Birds of Prey” by Fontanelle Forest from 10-11 a.m.

Conservation Nebraska kayak cleanup, 9 a.m. to noon, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Attendees can bring their own kayaks (or walk on foot) and help clean up trash in hard to reach areas of the lakes. All volunteers also will need to bring a life jacket if needed and their own water to drink. Keep Fremont Beautiful will be providing all of the supplies needed to clean up and dispose of the trash. Volunteers will meet at the East Victory Lake parking lot, 3120 State Lakes Rd., Fremont. A park pass is not required to enter as Saturday is also Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska. Conservation Nebraska also will be rewarding volunteers with gift card prizes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Kids Safety Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Yutan Fire Department, 401 First St., Yutan. The fair is being sponsored by Yutan Fire and Rescue, Three Rivers Health, and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. The event will include free bicycle helmets, car seat safety information, stop the bleed information, fire prevention and safety information, and free activities and treats.

Medical marijuana petition signing event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or later), Getzschman Plaza, East 23rd Street, Fremont. There will be copies of both petitions available for voters in Dodge County as well as Burt, Cuming, Washington, Douglas and Saunders counties.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Miles 4 Heroes Freedom Fest, 7 p.m., Main Street, Scribner. The event will feature music by Creed Fisher, Dylan Bloom and Justin Kane. Those attending should bring chairs. No coolers are allowed. Tickets are $10 at the door. Kids ages 10 and under will be admitted free.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Biscuits and gravy, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Hall.

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Profits from the freewill offering for the meal will go to fund the new Knights of Columbus scholarship program for a Bergan student. The Knights also will be serving a new brand of coffee, and selling some as well. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Blair Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion parking lot, 103 S. 12th St., Blair. The flea market will feature a variety of vendors, vintage and antique items, and handcrafted items. There also will be food trucks. For more information, contact BlairFleaMarket@hotmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Miles 4 Heroes Freedom Fest Poker Run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event with 2022 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to assist Miles 4 Heroes. For more details, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring Crocodile Rockin’, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Crocodile Rockin’ is an Elton John Tribute performer Jim Witter. FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. If possible, blood donors are asked to use Rapid Pass. To schedule an appointment, call Doris at 402-567-2363, Connie at 402-664-3458 or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party, 1-3 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, 814 N. Broad St., Fremont. Kids and families are invited to celebrate the end of school and pick up information from the library about the Summer Reading Program. The kick-off party will include a bounce house, games, snacks and more.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for an hour of technology instruction. Drop in at your convenience. No appointment is necessary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

