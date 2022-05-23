Fremont-area calendar of events for May 24-26

Tuesday

Fremont Family YMCA Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Hazel Keene Lodge at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Linda Hoyer, the YMCA’s new CEO.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Kartwheel Kids, 124 E. Fifth St., Fremont. Join Keene Memorial Library for storytime at different locations in Fremont every Tuesday.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Cedar Bluffs. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CEDARBLUFFSNEB. For more information, contact Sandy at 402-936-6905.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Tween Tech Time, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Tweens must be between fourth and eighth grades to attend. Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Imperial Palace, Fremont Mall. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

“Brief History of the Five Tribes of Nebraska: Omaha, Ponca, Pawnee, Santee, and Winnebago,” 7 p.m. Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The presentation will be given by scholar Nancy Gillis. This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be Auxiliary and Aerie meetings at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Crush Pizza and Alehouse, 102 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.