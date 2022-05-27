Fremont-area calendar of events for May 28-30

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Spring Fling Artisan Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The artisan market will feature vendors, young entrepreneurs, live animals, live music, food trucks, face painting, free kids games and prizes, cotton candy, popcorn and more. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fundraiser car wash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., AutoZone, 601 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will benefit Logan View FCCLA members who qualified for National FCCLA in Sun Diego this summer.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Set up Avenue of Flags, 7:45 a.m., meet at Veterans Park Eternal Flame in front of the YMCA Ice Arena.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Memorial Day service, 11 a.m., Fremont Veterans Park in front of Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Opening of Splash Station, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., 3809 E. Fremont Drive, Fremont. Admission is $7 for ages 6 and over, and free for ages 5 and under (with an adult).

Opening of Ronin Pool, noon to 7 p.m., 17th Street and Somers Avenue, Fremont. Admission will be free on Memorial Day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Logan Cemetery Memorial Day Service, 2 p.m., Logan Cemetery, north of Winslow. The Logan Cemetery Board will service refreshments following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.

Take down Avenue of Flags, 4:45 p.m., meet at Veterans Park Eternal Flame in front of the YMCA Ice Arena.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

