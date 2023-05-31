Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Stuff the Truck food drive, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health. Donations will benefit the LifeHouse Food Pantry. Donors can simply pull up to the tent located off the hospital’s Clarkson Street entrance, pop their trunk, and Methodist Fremont Health volunteers will collect their donation. There’s no need to exit your vehicle. All nonperishable items will be accepted.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts’ mobile office hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Drive, Blair. At mobile office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

WinItBack Patriots meeting, 6 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse Event Center – East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. Attendees should enter through the south (back) door. The speaker will be Allie French. French has dedicated her time to community calls to action and serving Nebraskans across the state, which has led her to run for Nebraska Legislature in District 23, just to the south and west of Dodge County. She founded Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, a group she has led for almost five years. All are welcome. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Fremont Area Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Concert in the Park featuring High Heel, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park. High Heel plays a variety of hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including classic rock, county, Christian, disco and a few ballads. The band covers songs from Journey, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, Shania Twain and more. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food trucks will be selling a variety of food and drinks. Fremont ChessFest also will be there with tables and chess boards.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics with a Cause featuring “More American Graffiti,” dusk (about 8:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office or concession stand for Nazarene Missions International, which sponsors missionaries around the world.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Summer Lunch Program, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Kids ages 1-18 eat free all summer (parents also). Registration is not required to eat lunch.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.