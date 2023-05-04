Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Archbishop Bergan Town Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., parking lot west of Tommy’s Express Car Wash on East 23rd Street, Fremont. The plants are from Janet’s Jungle. A portion of the plant sale’s proceeds go back to the school.

Nye Square’s cinnamon roll event, 9-10 a.m., Nye Square Café, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Guests are invited inside the café to enjoy cinnamon rolls and coffee. Guests should enter through the main entrance of Nye Square.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

“Heroes and Villains: A Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty members.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be Ted Snyder and the guest speaker will be Glenn Mueller.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of good are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

May Museum Perennial Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The sale features a large selection of unusual plants, some from the museum’s own garden. The rain date is Sunday, May 7.

Archbishop Bergan Town Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking lot west of Tommy’s Express Car Wash on East 23rd Street, Fremont. The plants are from Janet’s Jungle. A portion of the plant sale’s proceeds go back to the school.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Walmart Wellness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, Fremont. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as immunizations such as flu, COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles and others at the pharmacy.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Community Paper Shred, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 1520 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The community is invited to bring information sensitive documents to be shredded on-site by Paper Tiger Shredding. Following the event, 100% of the shredded paper is recycled.

Blair Cruise Night 2023, 5-8 p.m., downtown Blair. The event starts with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. at Angel Share parking lots (former Dana College campus), and the cruise rolls out at 6 p.m. sharp. All vehicles are welcome. Spectators are encouraged to fill the sidewalks to watch the cruise.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Heroes and Villains: A Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty members.

Live music by Silver Moon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Beginnings concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. This is family-friendly entertainment for music lovers of all ages. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for non-members cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.