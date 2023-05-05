Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be Ted Snyder and the guest speaker will be Glenn Mueller.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. All types of good are welcome, such as farmers market, flea market, retail, toys, clothing, auto, antiques and more. Vendor spaces (20 feet-by-20-feet) are $20. Pre-registration is not required. The vendor gate along Highway 36 opens at 6:30 a.m. The customer gate (box office gate along 300th Street) opens at 8 a.m. Shopper parking is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa and breakfast items will be available at 7 a.m. Lunch items will be served in the concession stand beginning at 11 a.m.

May Museum Perennial Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The sale features a large selection of unusual plants, some from the museum’s own garden. The rain date is Sunday, May 7.

Archbishop Bergan Town Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking lot west of Tommy’s Express Car Wash on East 23rd Street, Fremont. The plants are from Janet’s Jungle. A portion of the plant sale’s proceeds go back to the school.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Walmart Wellness Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, Fremont. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as immunizations such as flu, COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles and others at the pharmacy.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Community Paper Shred, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank, 1520 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The community is invited to bring information sensitive documents to be shredded on-site by Paper Tiger Shredding. Following the event, 100% of the shredded paper is recycled.

Blair Cruise Night 2023, 5-8 p.m., downtown Blair. The event starts with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. at Angel Share parking lots (former Dana College campus), and the cruise rolls out at 6 p.m. sharp. All vehicles are welcome. Spectators are encouraged to fill the sidewalks to watch the cruise.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Heroes and Villains: A Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty members.

Live music by Silver Moon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Beginnings concert, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. This is family-friendly entertainment for music lovers of all ages. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for non-members cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Nebraska Mediation Center Fremont Area Big Give Kick-Off, 4-7 p.m., Buck’s Axe Throwing, 550 N. Main St., Fremont. A $20 cover includes snacks, a beverage and 30 minutes of throwing.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.