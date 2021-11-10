Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 11-13

Thursday

Free breakfast for veterans, 6-10 a.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members. There also will be an option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the Hy-Vee store parking lot.

Set up of the Avenue of Flags, 8 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:45 a.m. at Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

American flag exchange, 9-10:30 a.m., Education Center, first floor of First State Bank & Trust Company, 1005 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event is being sponsored by RTG Medical. The first 100 people to bring their tattered, torn and worn-out flag to the Education Center will receive a new, free 3-by-5-foot American flag. Flags will be limited to one per household and you must bring a flag that is ready to be respectfully retired for exchange. Flags are available on a first come, first served basis. There is no limit to the number of flags that may be brought to be retired.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m. Big Red Keno, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Take down of the Avenue of Flags, 4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at 3:45 p.m. at Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Opening of “White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The production will continue through Nov. 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Keep Fremont Beautiful Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 529 N. Main St., Suite 4, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome. There will be a corn hole tournament in the ballroom.

“White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Document Shredding Day, 9-11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran School’s east parking lot, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. Everyone from the Fremont area is invited. There is a limit of five boxes to shred (no cardboard or plastic). The event is hosted by Trinity Lutheran School, with the shredding service provided by First State Bank & Trust Company of Fremont. Free will donations will be accepted to help support Trinity Lutheran School.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fall Festival, noon to 9 p.m., Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, games, a gun raffle, smoker raffle, bingo, ham and turkey. There also will be a silent auction from noon to 8 p.m. Call Natalie at 402-681-0841 to pre-purchase squares for the smoker and gun raffles. Squares for the Oklahoma Joe’s Rider Deluxe Pellet Smoker are $20 each. Squares for the Remington 870 12GA gun are $10 for one square or $25 for three squares.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A prime rib dinner will be offered. There will be a George Strait Tribute Show at 8 p.m. in the ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Drive-thru turkey supper, 4-7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.