Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 12-13

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Pet adoption event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Tractor Supply Company store, 2850 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont. The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly leashed pets. FurEver Home Inc. will be on site with dogs and cats looking for homes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska vs. Michigan football game.

Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Nebraska Tailgate & Fall Festival, noon, Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The event will include food catered by Amazing Backyard Catering, bingo, silent auction, raffles and games. The Nebraska vs. Michigan football game will be shown during the event.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church Drive-Thru Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, cherry fluff, roll and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scribner-Snyder Community Schools Fun Fest, 6 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The event is an extracurricular activities fundraiser for SSCS. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and social hour. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu will include chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a cream puff for dessert. There also will be a cash bar. A show featuring hypnotist Rick Bultez will follow the dinner at 8 p.m. The hypnotist will be doing an adult show, so students will not be present for the show, but they will be helping with set up, serving the meal, and clean up. Tickets are $30 each, or you can purchase a table for $220. Tickets may be purchased by contacting activities director Malia Nemecek at 402-664-2567.

Izaak Walton family dinner and bingo fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Barbecue ribs, baked beans, bakes potatoes, coleslaw, bread, desserts, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will be played following dinner, with a paid meal. Carryout dinners will be available by calling 402-721-6112 before you arrive. This dinner is open to the public.

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Cherish The Ladies, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Cherish The Ladies is a New York-based, all-female ensemble featuring flute/penny whistle, guitar, violin, keyboard and accordion. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Air Comfort Heating & Cooling Toys For Toys Drive, noon to 4 p.m., Walmart, Fremont. New, unwrapped toys and cash donations will be collected for Toys For Tots. The U.S. Marines will be on site to visit with the public about Toys For Tots and collect donations.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.